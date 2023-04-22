ADVERTISEMENT

Mass prayers, distribution of alms to poor mark Ramzan celebrations

April 22, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Muslims offering Ramzan prayers in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Mass prayers and distribution of alms to poor marked Ramzan celebrations across the city on Saturday. A large number of Muslims took part in a mass prayer held at Uzhavar Sandhai ground at Thennur. Similar prayers were held at the Idgah maidan at Cantonment. The other mosques too attracted a huge number of Muslims since early morning. They exchanged pleasantries with one another. They expressed joy and happiness by distributing sweets and specially prepared food items to the poor, neighbours and friends of other faiths on the occasion of Ramzan. Mass prayers were held in various parts of the central districts.

