HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mass prayers, distribution of alms to poor mark Ramzan celebrations

April 22, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Muslims offering Ramzan prayers in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Muslims offering Ramzan prayers in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Mass prayers and distribution of alms to poor marked Ramzan celebrations across the city on Saturday. A large number of Muslims took part in a mass prayer held at Uzhavar Sandhai ground at Thennur. Similar prayers were held at the Idgah maidan at Cantonment. The other mosques too attracted a huge number of Muslims since early morning. They exchanged pleasantries with one another. They expressed joy and happiness by distributing sweets and specially prepared food items to the poor, neighbours and friends of other faiths on the occasion of Ramzan. Mass prayers were held in various parts of the central districts.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.