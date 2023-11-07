HamberMenu
Mass planting of tree seedlings inside reserve forests to enhance green cover in Perambalur

November 07, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau
Pits dug up inside one of the reserve forests for planting of seedlings to enhance green cover in Perambalur district

Pits dug up inside one of the reserve forests for planting of seedlings to enhance green cover in Perambalur district | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 The Forest Department has taken up mass planting of seedlings of various tree species inside different reserve forests in Perambalur district under the Restoration of Degraded Forest Landscape project aimed at enhancing green cover inside the forests. 

The project is being executed under the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development scheme. Seedlings of pungai, vembu, naaval, kodukapuli, mahagani and tamarind are being planted inside the reserve forests at Peraiyur, Kunnam, Siruvachur, Naranamangalam, Pillankulam, Sithali and Venbavur. 

As many as 61,500 seedlings are being planted in a total area of 615 hectares inside various reserve forests under the project, said a senior Forest official adding the planting exercise has been taken up coinciding with the monsoon.  A total of 5,000 saplings will be planted in 50 hectares inside the Peraiyur reserve forest alone.

The idea is to make use of vacant patches inside the reserve forests for planting of seedlings of various tree species to increase green cover. The planting exercise will be completed soon, the official added.

