Mass cleaning exercise at Papanasam railway station

November 17, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Wild growth being removed at Papanasam railway station during the mass cleaning exercise held on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Wild growth of bushes at Papanasam railway station was removed during the mass cleaning camp jointly organised by the local body, traders association and the rail passengers association on Thursday.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 50 persons, including volunteers from the public, were involved in the exercise where the wild growth along the railway platform and in the vicinity of the railway station were cleared.

The exercise was inaugurated by Papanasam town panchayat chairman Poonkuzhali and was supervised by Station Master Ravindran.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US