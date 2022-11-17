Mass cleaning exercise at Papanasam railway station

Wild growth of bushes at Papanasam railway station was removed during the mass cleaning camp jointly organised by the local body, traders association and the rail passengers association on Thursday.
Trending
- Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
- IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
ADVERTISEMENT
Around 50 persons, including volunteers from the public, were involved in the exercise where the wild growth along the railway platform and in the vicinity of the railway station were cleared.
The exercise was inaugurated by Papanasam town panchayat chairman Poonkuzhali and was supervised by Station Master Ravindran.
ADVERTISEMENT