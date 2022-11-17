Mass cleaning exercise at Papanasam railway station

November 17, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Wild growth of bushes at Papanasam railway station was removed during the mass cleaning camp jointly organised by the local body, traders association and the rail passengers association on Thursday.

Around 50 persons, including volunteers from the public, were involved in the exercise where the wild growth along the railway platform and in the vicinity of the railway station were cleared.

The exercise was inaugurated by Papanasam town panchayat chairman Poonkuzhali and was supervised by Station Master Ravindran.