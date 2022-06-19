Mass cleaning drive carried out at Collectorate

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar leading the clean-up exercise on the Collectorate premises in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Over 100 conservancy workers from Tiruchi Corporation and Public Works Department were involved in a mass cleaning drive conducted on the premises of the Collectorate here on Sunday.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar inaugurated and joined in the cleanliness drive along with District Revenue Officer R. Abirami, Corporation officials and conservancy workers.

Addressing reporters, the Collector said, “Various measures are undertaken to ensure cleanliness in the city. It's everyone’s duty to keep their surroundings clean, and such drives are not one-off affairs but part of a continuous process.”

He urged visitors to the Collectorate and other government offices to render their support in keeping the premises clean. The district administration is keen on implementing cleanliness in the city, and all government offices have been directed to maintain the same, and such mega cleaning drives will be held regularly, the Collector said.

The cleaning exercise began around 7 a.m. The garbage collected by the Corporation will be segregated as degradable and bio-degradable before dumping at the waste yard.