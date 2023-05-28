Mass cleaning drive carried out at Amma Mandapam

May 28, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

As part of its efforts to restore the lost glory of the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat on the banks of the Cauvery in Srirangam, Tiruchi Corporation conducted a mass cleaning drive in the area on Sunday.

Amma Mandapam, which is considered a holy spot for performing obsequies to ancestors, has been polluted for years. Over 200 volunteers from NGOs, students of Chinmaya Vidyalaya Higher Secondary School, conservancy workers, Corporation officials and the public joined hands to clean the waterbody.

About two tonnes of waste lying in the waterbody was removed. The waste collected in 10 barrels was segregated and disposed of. “Volunteers assisted workers to clean the waterbody, and about two tonnes of waste, mostly clothes and abandoned puja items, was removed. Awareness campaigns to sensitise devotees were also carried out,” said a senior Corporation official.

The civic body has been conducting various awareness campaigns as part of a multilevel strategy to ensure proper waste management and strict enforcement of norms.

