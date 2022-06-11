Mass cleaning campaign launched in Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam

Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C. V. Ganesan on Saturday launched En Kuppai, En Poruppu (My Waste, My Responsibility) mass cleaning programme involving the public at Kumbakonam.

Inaugurating the programme, the Minister said that around 75 tonnes of garbage were being generated daily from more than 40,000 households in 48 wards of Kumbakonam Corporation and it was collected from the doorstep by around 500 sanitary workers.

Stating that around 45 tonnes of biodegradable garbage was being converted as bio-manure and efforts were being made to create awareness among the public of the need to practice segregation of waste at source.

As part of the exercise, integrated cooperative cleaning events would be held in the town every second and fourth Saturday of a month, he said.

In Nagapattinam, Minister for Environment, Siva V. Meyyanathan, launched an awareness campaign on cleanliness and hygiene at Nagore. He distributed red and green coloured garbage bins to some of the residents urging them to segregate degradable and non-degradable solid waste at source. He also distributed cloth bags ( manja pai), calling upon residents to desist from using single-use plastic bags. The Minister administered a cleanliness pledge to municipal workers and planted tree saplings on the occasion. J. Mohammed Shanavas, MLA, Collector A.Arun Thamburaj and other officials participated.