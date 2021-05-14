Mason rescued from pit

TIRUCHI

14 May 2021 20:02 IST

Kailasam, 57, mason, who was trapped inside a 15-feet-deep pit dug for provision of underground drainage system at Amman Nagar near Kattur here was rescued by a team of fire fighters on Friday. A portion of earth suddenly caved in trapping him hip-downwards. A team of fire fighters armed with necessary paraphernalia rescued the mason safely in a hour-long operation and sent him to hospital, an official said.

Advertising

Advertising