Tiruchirapalli

Mason rescued from pit

Kailasam, 57, mason, who was trapped inside a 15-feet-deep pit dug for provision of underground drainage system at Amman Nagar near Kattur here was rescued by a team of fire fighters on Friday. A portion of earth suddenly caved in trapping him hip-downwards. A team of fire fighters armed with necessary paraphernalia rescued the mason safely in a hour-long operation and sent him to hospital, an official said.

May 14, 2021

