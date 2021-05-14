Kailasam, 57, mason, who was trapped inside a 15-feet-deep pit dug for provision of underground drainage system at Amman Nagar near Kattur here was rescued by a team of fire fighters on Friday. A portion of earth suddenly caved in trapping him hip-downwards. A team of fire fighters armed with necessary paraphernalia rescued the mason safely in a hour-long operation and sent him to hospital, an official said.
Mason rescued from pit
Special Correspondent
TIRUCHI,
May 14, 2021 20:02 IST
Special Correspondent
TIRUCHI,
May 14, 2021 20:02 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | May 14, 2021 8:03:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/mason/article34559591.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story