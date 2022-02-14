Surrenders after committing the crime

Surrenders after committing the crime

TIRUCHI

A mason allegedly murdered his 45-year-old wife in their house at Kumaran street in Anna Nagar area in Airport police station limits here on Monday. The mason K. Selvam (54) surrendered after killing his wife Selvi with an ‘aruval’. Domestic dispute between the couple is said to be the cause behind the murder. Police sources said Selvi was the second wife of Selvam. The Airport Police have registered a case of murder.