Mason arrested for murdering a woman at Sirugambur bus stand

A mason was arrested on charge of murdering a 42-year-old woman on Monday at Sirugambur in Vattalai.

According to police, M. Marimuthu, 35, allegedly stabbed R. Sumathi, 42, near the bus stand at Sirugambur and attempted to flee the spot. But members of the public caught him and beat him up. The police took the injured Marimuthu to a government hospital. Marimuthu stabbed Sumathi following a heated conversation. A case has been registered in the Vattalai police station under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.