Tiruchirapalli

Masks, hand sanitisers given to police

Commissioner of Police V. Varadharaju handing over masks and hand sanitisers to police personnel in Tiruchi on Friday.

Move is to check the spread of COVID-19

TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi city police authorities on Friday distributed masks and hand sanitisers to police personnel working in the city limits as a precautionary measure to check the spread of COVID-19 disease.

Commissioner of Police V. Varadharaju gave away packs containing a couple of masks and a 500 ml hand sanitiser bottle to the police personnel, members of Home Guards and Tamil Nadu Special Police personnel working in the city besides to the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force at the city police office. He also distributed the packs to the ministerial staff working at the Police Commissionerate.

A police press release said the packs containing masks and hand sanitisers were given to 2,500 police personnel and ministerial staff.

Teams of police personnel have been deployed across the city limits to enforce prohibitory orders issued in the wake of COVID-19.

