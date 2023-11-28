HamberMenu
Masked robbers decamp with gold jewellery after attacking inmates of house

November 28, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Thanjavur Taluk Police are investigating into a complaint alleging that masked robbers attacked the inmates of a house at Naga Nagar at Kizhavasthachavadi in Thanjavur and decamped with gold jewellery weighing seven sovereigns.

According to sources, the incident took place on the night of November 26. The inmates of the house comprising three women and their aged mother heard a noise at the door. When the doors were opened, three masked men barged inside, attacked them and snatched away their gold jewellery.

The Thanjavur Taluk police, who have registered a case, are on the lookout for the burglars with the help of CCTV footage provided by the inmates of the house.

They police have appealed to families residing on the periphery of the towns or at isolated places to install CCTV system for their safety. They have also exhorted the people not to open the doors of their houses blindly if they hear any noise such as water running from a tap installed on the courtyard or portico lights switched on from outside by unknown persons at night hours.

