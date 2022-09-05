Masked gang robs cash from a TASMAC outlet near Perambalur

A masked gang came in motorcycles and siphoned off with ₹5 lakh cash from a TASMAC liquor outlet in Padalur on Sunday night

R Rajaram PERAMBALUR
September 05, 2022 12:22 IST

A six-member armed gang wearing masks allegedly robbed around ₹5 lakh cash from a TASMAC liquor outlet after threatening the salesman at Padalur in the district on Sunday night. The offence was committed at around 9.40 p.m. when the liquor outlet’s salesman Ramkumar was counting the two-day collections.

Police sources said the masked gang members came in a couple of two-wheelers to the liquor outlet and brandished knives at the salesman threatening him to part with the cash. The culprits fled after robbing cash from the outlet.

Police personnel from Padalur station conducted inquiries at the scene of crime and with the salesman. Further investigations are on.

