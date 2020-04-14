It’s compulsory to wear masks

Wearing of face mask has been made mandatory for the people venturing out of their homes for buying essential commodities in the district.

Collector S. Sivarasu, who visited various parts of the district to take stock of the situation on Tuesday, said a section of people continued to flout prohibitory orders and ventured out under the guise of buying essential commodities. This could not be accepted. Some of them did not bother to wear face masks. So, it had been made mandatory for them to wear face mask if they came out of their houses for buying vegetables, groceries, medicines, milk and others. Those who failed to wear masks would be booked and their vehicles confiscated.

He said the policemen had been instructed to seize vehicles of those travelling without wearing face mask. Vigil would be stepped up on violators while visiting temporary markets, departmental stores and pharmacies. Special passes have been issued to milk suppliers, vegetable traders, grocery merchants, rice mill workers and others to ensure free availability of essentials. They were originally issued for the period up to April 14. Since the nationwide lockdown has been extended up to May 3, the validity of passes has been extended. There was no need for the card holders to visit government offices for extension and they can continue to use the same.

Residents living in containment areas should not come out of their houses except on emergencies. It would prevent the virus from spreading to neighbours and contacts. Round-the-clock vigil would be maintained on containment areas to check their unnecessary movement,, he added.