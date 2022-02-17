Masimagam celebrated in Kumbakonam

Thousands of devotees on Thursday took a holy dip at Mahamagam tank and the Cauvery in Kumbakonam on the eve of Masimagam.

Elaborate arrangements, including erection of temporary shower systems to draw and sprinkle water from the tank and the river on devotees, were made to ensure that they did not enter the water bodies.

While decorated idols from Saivaite temples were brought to Mahamagam tank, the idols of Vaishnavite temples were taken to the Cauvery for immersion.