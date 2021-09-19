Maruthur-Umayalpuram barrage will be established as a road link: Minister

It is to be built at a cost of ₹750 crore

The proposed barrage across the Cauvery river between Maruthur near Kulithalai in Karur district and Umayalpuram near Musiri in Tiruchi district would have a road link for vehicles, said V. Senthilbalaji, Minister for Electricity.

Inspecting the proposed site in Maruthur on Sunday, he said that the barrage would be built at a cost of ₹750 crore. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had made an announcement to that effect in the State Assembly recently.

Mr. Senthilbalaji said that the barrage was a long-pending demand of the people of Karur and Tiruchi districts. It would not only serve the purpose of storing water for irrigation but also foster transport activities. The exact location and the land required for the project in both the villages would be finalised soon. The Public Works Department (PWD) had initiated steps to prepare the Detailed Project Report. After sourcing funds for the project, a tender would be floated.

The Minister said that one TMC of water could be stored in the barrage. It would be immensely used for providing drinking water to many villages around Maruthur and Umayalpuram.