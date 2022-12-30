Marriage halls, hotels seek revision of property tax

December 30, 2022 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Kumbakonam Thirumanamandapam and Thangum Viduthi Urimaiyalargal Kootamaippu has sought reduction in property tax for marriage halls and hotels in Kumbakonam Corporation limits.

In a memorandum submitted to Mayor K. Saravanan on Friday, federation coordinator Raya.R. Govindarajan resented the 100 % hike in property tax structure for marriage halls and lodging houses. The steep hike in property tax causes more burden on owners of these properties which remained inoperative for several months in the recent years in view of the lockdown impact of novel coronavirus pandemic.

While acknowledging that there was an imperative need to increase the income of the civic body, the federation opined that it would be unfair to increase the property tax of marriage halls and hotels for which no concession or relaxation was extended for the tax payment periods when business came to a standstill due to the pandemic.

While the hotel business at this temple town relies only on tourist flow during weekends, in normal years the marriage halls would attract a maximum of 50 bookings. However, the management of these establishments was to take care of their regular maintenance of these facilities apart from ensuring uninterrupted payment of monthly salaries for their employees by availing themselves financial assistance from the banking institutions, it added.

Such being the nature of business, the federation has sought slashing of the increased property tax for marriage halls and lodging houses (including hotels) by half like the 50% property tax hike effected in Thanjavur Corporation. The rise in the tax rate was just 30%, the memorandum said.

The office-bearers of All Traders Association, Kumbakonam, accompanied the federation functionaries when the memorandum was submitted to the Mayor.