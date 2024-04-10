GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Marriage decoration workers seek a separate welfare board

April 10, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Tamil Nadu Thirumana Alangarippalargal Sangam at a press conference in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

Workers involved in marriage decorations across the State have appealed to the government to have a separate welfare board for them.

‘Tamil Nadu Thirumana Alangarippalargal Sangam’ affiliated to the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangam held a press conference here pressing for their demands.

A. Balamurugan, State president, said, “Our line of work is vulnerable as many get hurt during work. More than 25 lakh families are involved in decorative works for marriage and other functions.”

“As we use lot of fibre materials for decoration, the materials catch fire easily and spread quickly leaving us with enormous loss. Insuring our materials has technical problems, as only the raw material can be insured and not the end products,” he said.

The recent fire incidents in godowns at Tiruchi, Neyveli and Thanjavur created a huge loss, he said demanding the setting up of welfare board by the State government and inclusion them under PM’s vishwakarma yojana scheme.

