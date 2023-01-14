Markets witness brisk sales ahead of Pongal in Tiruchi

January 14, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Markets across the city witnessed a brisk sale of sugarcane, turmeric bunches and other items for the Pongal festival here on Saturday.

Right from early morning, huge crowds thronged the Gandhi Market and Uzhavar Sandhai at Anna Nagar and K.K Nagar to purchase vegetables, fruits, turmeric bunches, coconuts, flowers, banana leaves, jaggery, colour powders, puja items and other essentials needed for the celebrations. Many visitors to the market felt the price of vegetables and fruits had gone up in the past two days due to Pongal.

Meanwhile, temporary shops selling Pongal essentials had come up along the road in many parts of the city and in residential areas where a brisk sale was witnessed throughout the day.

A pair of sugarcane was sold between ₹60 and ₹80 as traders said that they expect good sales till Monday evening. Many traders said that sales were good when compared to previous years. Depending on the quality, a pair of turmeric bunch was sold between ₹30 and ₹50, while coconuts were available from ₹20 to ₹35 a piece.

Traders said that due to copious rainfall, sugarcane yield was good but added that an increase in transportation and labour costs had forced them to sell sugarcane for meagre profits.

Shops in Gandhi Market sell Pongal pots in three different capacities, 1 kg, 2 kg and 3 kg, costing between ₹200 and ₹350.

Earthern pot sellers claimed the sales have picked up as people prefer clay pots for traditionally celebrating Pongal at outdoor locations using firewood, especially group celebrations in educational institutions and workplaces. “Though sales were a little less compared to pre-COVID years, it is better than the previous two years. The weather was supportive to create and dry the pots this time,” said P. Vadivelan, a clay pot seller.