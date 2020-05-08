Tiruchirapalli

Markets to remain closed

TIRUCHI

All the temporary retail vegetable markets in the city will not function on Saturday and Sunday.

Collector K. Sivarasu said that all the temporary retail markets functioning at 10 places will remain closed on both days. The wholesale market,which functions during nights, has been ordered closed on Friday night and will not function on Saturday night too, he added.

