Police team deployed at Gandhi Market

TIRUCHI: The City Police have deployed a team inside the Gandhi Market here to carry out patrolling inside and outside the premises. The market has remained shut in the wake of the lockdown imposed due to the spread of COVID-19. Police sources said a team of four police personnel have been deployed in shifts round-the-clock for patrolling inside and outside the market which has several shops and outlets inside. The police personnel have been provided with walkie-talkie sets for communication.

The move follows three fire accidents reported inside the market during the lockdown that triggered anxiety among traders, say police sources. There were also complaints of some thefts having taken place inside the market, which has six gates, prompting the deployment of a team round-the-clock as a precautionary measure, the sources further said. The traders have been seeking the re-opening of the market which has remained shut since late March due to the pandemic.

