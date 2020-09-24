Police team deployed at Gandhi Market

TIRUCHI: The City Police have deployed a team inside the Gandhi Market here to carry out patrolling inside and outside the premises. The market has remained shut in the wake of the lockdown imposed due to the spread of COVID-19. Police sources said a team of four police personnel have been deployed in shifts round-the-clock for patrolling inside and outside the market which has several shops and outlets inside. The police personnel have been provided with walkie-talkie sets for communication.
The move follows three fire accidents reported inside the market during the lockdown that triggered anxiety among traders, say police sources. There were also complaints of some thefts having taken place inside the market, which has six gates, prompting the deployment of a team round-the-clock as a precautionary measure, the sources further said. The traders have been seeking the re-opening of the market which has remained shut since late March due to the pandemic.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath