Concern over absence of social distance at temporary markets

Poor social distancing norms followed at temporary markets, especially the wholesale market functioning along Chennai Bypass Road in the city, has caused concern among many residents.

The authorities, after clamping prohibitory order last month to check the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic, had sought to decongest the Gandhi Market and announced the opening of temporary retail markets at various parts of the city.

Although wholesale traders were allowed to function initially at the Gandhi Market between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., the authorities had to change their decision hastily after milling crowds and traffic snarls were witnessed around the market complex amidst the initial days of panic buying. Subsequently, the wholesale trade was moved to Chennai Bypass Road, along the service road between Ariyamangalam and Senthaneerpuram. The traders were asked to wind up their trade by 4 a.m.

Since then the wholesale market has been attracting a large number of traders and buyers. Complaints abound on lack of personal distancing by traders and customers at the market. Most of the traders and buyers do not wear face masks. Some who do are often found to be wearing them improperly and leave the masks hanging around their necks only to be lifted up on sighting officials or police.

“The situation is very bad. There is hardly any social distancing here. The retail markets seem to be better; but the wholesale market seem to be emerging as a potential hotspot for spreading the corona virus,” said M.Sekaran, president, Federation of Consumer and Service Organisations, and a resident of the locality. He said that a large number of lorries and vans are being parked along the road making the entire stretch highly congested.

“I was shocked to find hectic traffic and a traffic jam on the bypass road. Not many were wearing face masks. It was a very pathetic situation and makes all talk of maintaining social distance a big joke,” observed S.A.Sayeed, a city resident.

The handful of police personnel deployed at the spot are hardly able to control the situation. “We have repeatedly raised the issue with the authorities. The government, through the Department of Agri Business, should procure vegetables directly from farmers and supply to retailers. That is the only solution,” observed Mr.Sekaran.

Conceding that the situation was bad, M.K.Kamalakannan, president, Gandhi Market Vyabarigal Munnetra Sangam, contended that a large number of those selling vegetables at the temporary markets were not traders of Gandhi Market and attributes the issue of passes indiscriminately by the authorities concerned.

“Hardly 30 to 40% of sellers at the temporary markets are genuine traders from Gandhi Market. The district administration should have made a proper enumeration and issued passes to genuine traders only,” he maintained.

Attributing the crowd to a large number of small traders coming in vehicles from nearby districts to purchase vegetables at cheap prices here, Mr.Kamakalakannan suggests that the market be spread out further along the by-pass road to decongest it.

“Alternatively, the authorities can reopen the Gandhi Market allowing only wholesale trade with necessary restrictions and enforcement of personal distancing norms,” he said.

However, U.S. Karuppaiah, president, Gandhi Market United Corporation Approved Platform and Permanent Shopkeepers Association, observed that traders were finding it very difficult to enforce personal distancing norms when customers throng the market in large numbers. He felt that the existing arrangement of temporary markets in the city was working well and has ensured that people were able to get vegetables at affordable prices.