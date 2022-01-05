Marked spike in COVID-19 cases in central region

Tiruchi

05 January 2022 20:30 IST

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the central region nearly doubled compared to the previous day. On Wednesday, 150 people tested positive for the viral infection among the nine districts. No death was reported in the region, as per the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

In Tiruchi, where the largest spike was registered, 51 patients tested positive. Thanjavur too, witnessed an increase with 26 fresh cases. Perambalur, where a very low number of cases were being registered until last week reported 21. Thirteen patients were reported COVID-19 positive in Karur while 11 were registered positive in Tiruvarur and 10 in Nagapattinam. All three districts had been reporting less than five fresh cases until last week.

In Pudukottai district, eight patients tested positive for the virus and in Ariyalur seven. Mayiladuthurai registered three fresh cases- the lowest in the region.