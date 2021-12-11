Marked rise in child marriages, says SP

‘Over 200 cases were registered in the last year alone’

Child marriages have markedly increased in Tiruchi in the last year during the COVID-19 lockdown, Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar said here on Saturday.

In the last year alone, over 200 cases have been registered, many of which came to light only after the child becomes pregnant and visits a hospital for delivery, he said.

Addressing a gathering of women police personnel at a workshop on ‘Child Marriage Act and FIR process’ organised by Childline 1098, Mr. Kumar said that the workshop would act as a refresher course for the personnel who handle these cases. Parents of the child, organisers of the marriage, attendees at the marriage ceremony and those failing to stop the marriage can all be prosecuted under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, he said.

Citing an example from a recent case where a child bride had complained against the groom and his family, Mr. Kumar said that the victim was the complainant who could turn hostile later. “Remember that you must always involve the District Social Welfare Office and register a complaint through them so that these issues can be avoided,” he said.

S. Martin, advocate, District Legal Service Authority, and M. Murugeshwari, Professor, Department of Women’s Studies, Bharathidasan University, took part as facilitators. J. Godwin Prem Singh, Director, Childline Nodal Agency, Tiruchi, was present.