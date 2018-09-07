Marine police stations hit by manpower shortage

Though Nagapattinam district accounts for eight marine police stations, the skeletal strength of just two personnel in each of the five stations started in the second phase has apparently watered down the purpose behind their creation. The absence of interceptor boats at the marine police stations also makes surveillance a difficult task.

In addition to the existing stations in Nagapattinam, Vedaranyam and Keezhyaiyur, new stations were established in recent years at Tranquebar, Velankanni, Poompuhar, Pazhaiyar and Thirumullaivasal.

When the five stations were created with all the necessary infrastructure and weapons, personnel were apportioned from the existing strength in Nagapattinam police station.

The marine police stations have not been provided with fast interceptor boats so far though their mandate is to monitor the sea up to a distance of five nautical miles from the coast.

A rubber boat provided to the Vedaranyam marine police station is stated to be in tatters. At present, only Nagapattinam marine police station has two fibre glass boats of five tonne and twelve tonne categories. But, they are also reportedly unusable. Absence of jetties in the vicinity for all other marine police stations has made impossible permanent berthing of fibre glass boats, according to local police sources. At times of emergency, the personnel hire boats on rent for undertaking surveillance, a senior police official said.

The strength of personnel in marine police stations has remained stagnant in recent years since transfer requests of personnel from local police stations to Coastal Security Group are not entertained any more. It is because the local police stations handling law and order, and crime and traffic already have several vacancies to be filled, sources said.

As a result, regular patrolling of the sea is simply impossible, according to a marine policeman in one of the stations.

Ideally, a police station has to be manned by 22 personnel. Posting of just two personnel in a station has necessitated round-the-clock presence, causing sleepless nights for both, another marine policeman said.

The silver lining is the presence of fishing harbour at Poompuhar and the sanction of funds by the government for construction of fishing harbours in Tranquebar and Arcottuthurai. The marine police stations could berth their boats at these fishing harbours based on geographic proximity. For instance, the interceptor boats that the government is expected to sanction for Vedaranyam could be berthed at Arcottuthurai.

Yet, for regular sea surveillance, there must be adequate manpower. The shortage of personnel could be addressed only through a special drive to fill the vacancies in the marine police stations, local police sources said.