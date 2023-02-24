ADVERTISEMENT

Marine police register case against SL Navy for assaulting Indian fishermen 

February 24, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vedaranyam Marine Police registered a case against Sri Lankan Navy personnel for assaulting Indian fishermen on Thursday.

According to police sources, the Marine Police at Vedaranyam registered a case under three sections of the Indian Penal Code against 12 personnel from the Sri Lankan Navy on the charges of assaulting the fishermen.

This comes in the aftermath of an incident in which six fishermen from Tharangambadi taluk in Mayiladuthurai district, who had ventured into the sea on February 21, were reportedly assaulted by 12 personnel from the Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday. They also took away navigation equipment from the fishermen.

Collector AP. Mahabharathi had told the reporters that five out of six fishermen sustained injuries and were given first aid at Taluk Hospital in Tharangambadi. Later, they were shifted to Government Hospital, Mayiladuthurai, for further treatment.

CONNECT WITH US