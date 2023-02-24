HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Marine police register case against SL Navy for assaulting Indian fishermen 

February 24, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vedaranyam Marine Police registered a case against Sri Lankan Navy personnel for assaulting Indian fishermen on Thursday.

According to police sources, the Marine Police at Vedaranyam registered a case under three sections of the Indian Penal Code against 12 personnel from the Sri Lankan Navy on the charges of assaulting the fishermen.

This comes in the aftermath of an incident in which six fishermen from Tharangambadi taluk in Mayiladuthurai district, who had ventured into the sea on February 21, were reportedly assaulted by 12 personnel from the Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday. They also took away navigation equipment from the fishermen.

Collector AP. Mahabharathi had told the reporters that five out of six fishermen sustained injuries and were given first aid at Taluk Hospital in Tharangambadi. Later, they were shifted to Government Hospital, Mayiladuthurai, for further treatment.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.