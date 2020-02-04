Marine Enforcement Wing to get manpower before long

Deployment of personnel to the new Marine Enforcement Wing in Nagapattinam district is expected over the next few weeks in the wake of posting of senior-level officials at the State level, according to officials.

Though the specially created uniformed force will be mainly involved in conserving and managing fishery resources and handle illegal fishing and threats from miscreants, their presence will also check smuggling activities in mid-sea.

The unit will have its own patrolling boats for surveillance to an extent of 12 nautical miles from the seashore, Amal Raj Xavier, Joint Director of Fisheries Department, said.

The patrol boats to be provided or hired by the Marine Enforcement Wing can attain a top speed of 70 km to conduct surprise checks on fishing boats in the sea.

While technology-assisted system of enumerating mechanised boats has helped in checking smuggling of diesel, the problem of drug smuggling from Vedaranyam in the district to Sri Lanka persists.

Last December, an attempt by a three-member gang to smuggle 700 kg of ganja worth ₹1.5 crore into Sri Lanka was thwarted by Q Branch Police. The suspects, who were in the garb of tourists, were handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The presence of the Wing will be a deterrent to drug smugglers in Vedaranyam, official sources said.

Meanwhile, the Nagapattinam district administration on Tuesday formed a committee comprising officials of Fisheries, Police, Revenue and Transport departments for effective enforcement of the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act.

As per the Act, mechanised vessels can carry out fishing only beyond three nautical miles from the coastline.

The committee has been empowered to seize banned nets and vehicles used for transport; take action against traders purchasing fish caught with banned nets; confiscate boats and nets that contravene provisions of the Act in mid-sea operations; and seize fish from mechanised boats that flout the norms and auction the catch.