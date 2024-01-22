Marginal increase in voters’ list in Tiruchi district

January 22, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The voter strength in Tiruchi district, consisting of nine Assembly constituencies, has increased by 28,721 following the summary revision of electoral rolls.

As per the final roll released by Collector M. Pradeep Kumar here on Monday, the district has 22,91,890 voters with 11,79,985 women, 11,11,573 men and 332 transgenders. There were 22,63,169 voters in the draft rolls that was released on October 27, 2023.

The summary revision was carried out with January 1, 2024 as the cut-off date. After verification of the applications for inclusion and deletion, 50,749 voters have been included in the rolls. The names of 22,028 voters, who had died or migrated permanently, were deleted, Mr. Kumar said.

In terms of voter strength, the Srirangam Assembly constituency remains the largest among the nine Assembly segments in the district with 3,04,908 electors and Lalgudi the smallest with 2,19,606 voters.

There are 2,78,190 voters in Manapparai and 2,71,657 in Tiruchi (West). Tiruverumbur constituency had 2,67,997 voters and Tiruchi (East) 2,53,600. The Manachanallur Assembly segment has 2,52,300 voters and Musiri 2,21,060 voters. The voter strength in Thuraiyur, the only reserved constituency in the district, stands at 2,22,572. Women outnumber men in all constituencies.

The voter list will be kept for public verification at all polling stations, offices of the Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers in the district, Mr. Kumar said and urged the people to check whether their names are included in the rolls. Applications for inclusion, deletion and correction in electoral rolls can be submitted up to 10 days after the notification of the Lok Sabha election.

The district has received 49,761 Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) and they have been sent to voters by post. The district has 2,547 polling stations.

All preliminary arrangements for the Lok Sabha elections, including first level checking of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), appointment of polling personnel, nodal officers, zonal officers and micro observers, special team, and selection/arrangement of counting centres have been completed, Mr. Pradeep Kumar said.

On January 25, the National Voters Day, various competitions will be organised for students in educational institutions to raise awareness on voting. Mobile demonstrations vans, to demonstrate the EVMs, would go around all nine Assembly segments from January 25 onwards, he said.