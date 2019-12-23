Marginal increase in voter strength in Thanjavur

A draft electoral roll released here on Monday showed that the total number of voters had increased by 3,800 in Thanjavur district.

Releasing the roll, District Election Officer and Collector M. Govinda Rao said the final list released by the Election Commission in March contained 19,59,806 voters. A total of 3,801 voters names were included in eight Assembly constituencies from March 26 and December 22.

The draft roll would be displayed at all polling stations and taluk offices for public viewing till January 21, 2020. Besides verifying data, persons who were born prior to January 1, 2002 could apply for name inclusion and address change. Objections could also be submitted in person at the polling stations, taluk offices or through website: nsvp.in.

Such applications could also be submitted at special camps to be held at all polling stations on January 4-5 and January 11-12 to enable completion of the summary revision of the electoral roll by February 14, 2020, he added.