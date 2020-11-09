Marginal drop in COVID-19 cases in central districts

Tiruchi

09 November 2020 20:08 IST

The central districts on Monday recorded a further drop in COVID-19 cases with 213 patients testing positive for the viral infection. Meanwhile, one death, in Nagapattinam district was reported.

An 80-year-old man with a history of hypertension, who had been admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Nagapattinam died of the viral infection.

Meanwhile, a total of 42 patients tested positive in Thanjavur among which were primary contacts, local index cases and asymptomatic patients identified through fever camps.

In Tiruchi, 43 patients tested positive, indicating a spike in cases, while Karur reported a slight rise with 36 cases. Patients in both districts were primary contacts and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses. A total of six patients who were undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection on Monday. Meanwhile, in Karur residents from Vengamedu,Ther Veedhi and from the Police Quarters in the district tested positive.

A total of 32 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Tiruvarur. Patients who tested positive in the district were primary contacts and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses.

In Nagapattinam, 23 patients tested positive while in Pudukottai, 20 fresh cases were reported. Patients in both districts were primary contacts and local index cases with no history of travel or contacts.

A total of 11 patients tested positive in Ariyalur district while in Perambalur, six patients tested positive. Of the six, two each hailed from Veppanthattai and Alathur blocks while one each hailed hailed from Perambalur and Veppur blocks. Meanwhile, 605 fresh throat swabs were lifted and sent for testing.