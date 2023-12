December 12, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The fifth annual Margazhi Manghala Utsavam, hosted by Manghalam Group, will be held in Tiruchi city from December 21 to December 24.

Performances by O.S. Arun, Pravaham band led by Violinist Rangapriya Sankaranarayanan, Rukmini Srikrishna, Madhavi and Vaishnavi, Atanu Das, Kathyayini, Varsha Ramakrishnan and students of Bala Kala Vidhanam will form part of the festival to be held at Manghalam Weddings & Conventions on Nelson Road in Thiruvanaikovil. Admission is free.