Margazhi concerts engage audiences in Tiruchi

December 24, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Winter evenings have become suffused with a spiritual ambience as classical vocal and dance recitals are drawing audiences across generations this week. Venues in Tiruvanaikovil and Srirangam have added to the festive air coinciding with the Vaikunda Ekadasi celebrations and year-end holidays that has seen many established and upcoming artistes being showcased by local programme organisers.

In Tiruvanaikovil, the ‘Margazhi Manghala Utsavam’ has a vocal recital by Trichur Brothers duo Srikrishna Mohan and Ramkumar Mohan as the highlight of its programme on Sunday, besides a group dance performance by Bala Kala Vidhanam students.

The event opened on December 22 at the Manghalam Weddings and Conventions hall with nadaswaram exponents S. Kasim and S. Babu and vocalist R. Kashyap Mahesh, while newer faces like Bharatanatyam danseuse Gayathri Chandrasekhar, Harikatha narrator V. Kathyayani and Carnatic cornet instrumentalist Venkat Ganesan performed on the following day.

On Saturday, Carnatic saxophonist K. Kumaraswamy played with Pravin Pundit, and singer Sai Vignesh presented a vocal recital.

“We want to provide a platform for artistes of all hues to present their talent. Keeping the programmes free is a plus as well,” Prabhu Venkatramani, joint managing director, Manghalam Group, told The Hindu.

In Srirangam, the ‘Sapthaprakara Pradakshina’ festival conducted by Sri Guruguha Gana Sabha, got underway at the Raghavendra Mutt on December 23 and is scheduled to end on December 29.

The festival is celebrated once in seven years. Circumambulating the ‘Saptha Praakaaram’ (seven compounds around the sanctum) of Sri Ranganathaswamy temple is considered to be auspicious during the Tamil month of Margazhi.

“This rite will be observed by devotees in the early hours every day during the festival. Cultural events and music concerts will take place in the evenings from 5.30 p.m.,” said Shyamala Rangarajan, one of the organisers associated with Sri Guruguha Gana Sabha.

Renowned vocalist Mathangi Satyamoorthy will present a concert on Sunday.

Mudikondan S.N. Ramesh presented a veena recital on Saturday.

Artistes Kashyap Mahesh, Tiruchi K. Ramesh, and V. Jayashree are among the other singers due to present concerts in the coming days.