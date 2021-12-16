Margazhi concert begins today

The Manghalam Group will host the third edition of its annual cultural festival, Margazhi Mangala Utsavam, featuring performances by classical dancers, vocalists and instrumentalists from Friday.

The events will go on until December 20.

The festival will open with a musical concert by nadaswaram exponents S. Kasim and S. Babu and a vocal recital by R. Kashyap Mahesh on Friday.

On Saturday, K. Kumarasamy will present a saxophone concert and students of Bala Kala Vidhanam will perform the group item Nritya Sangamam.

Rekha Raju will perform Mohiniyattam, and singer Sai Vignesh will present a vocal concert on Sunday.

The festival will conclude on Monday with a group performance, Vaigunta Vaibhavam, by pupils of Sri Priyalaya Arts Academy and vocal a recital by Nithyasree Mahadevan. The events, to be held at Manghalam Weddings and Conventions on Nelson Road, Thiruvanaikovil, will to begin at 5.30 p.m.on all days.