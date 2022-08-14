Marathon to create awareness of substance abuse held in Tiruchi

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI
August 14, 2022 19:49 IST

Participants at the marathon held in Tiruchi on Sunday, | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

Over 300 students and volunteers on Sunday took part in a four-km marathon to raise awareness against the use of narcotic substances. The event was part of a State-wide initiative launched by the government.

The marathon flagged off by Collector Pradeep Kumar at the Collectorate ended at Anna Stadium. Participants took a pledge to avoid narcotic substances. The marathon was aimed at creating awareness to prevent children from exposure to substance abuse.

Speaking at the event, the Collector said, “Drugs can harm health and lives of individuals, and should be avoided. Appropriate measures will be taken to make Tiruchi a drug-free district.”

He also urged the participants to spread the word among their friends and family.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan, MLA S. Inigo Irudayaraj, Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan, and other officials took part.

