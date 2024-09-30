ADVERTISEMENT

Marathon held on World Heart Day

Published - September 30, 2024 07:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A large number of people participated in the second edition of ‘Perambalur Marathon’ organised by Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University on World Heart Day on Sunday under the theme ‘Care for your Heart’.

Divided into three categories, the run was held for a distance of 21 km, 12 km and 6 km. The event was aimed to raise awareness of heart health and promote physical well-being among the public.

A. Srinivasan, chancellor, flagged off the event. Starting from the Collectorate, the marathon culminated on the university campus on Thuraiyur Road. Cash prizes and medals were awarded to the winners.

Collector Grace Pachuau, Superintendent of Police Adarsh Pachera, Director of Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College and Hospital Neevanee Kathiravan, and Secretary of Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Educational Trust P. Neelaraj were present.

In Pudukottai, Team Speciality Hospital organised a special heart health camp on Sunday. Cardiology specialist M. R. Venkatesan and his team monitored the health of the patients. The camp will be held for two days till October 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

