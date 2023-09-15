Maragatha Pooncholai to come up in Perambalur

September 15, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In an effort to improve green cover, the Forest Department has planned to set up ‘Maragatha Pooncholai’, an initiative to revive vacant lands in the Perambalur district.

Through this project, around one hectare of land will be rehabilitated and used for raising tree saplings, where a park-like environment will be created for the residents at a cost of ₹25 lakh each.

In the first phase, a vacant land near Arulmigu Valeeswarar Temple in Valikandapuram has been selected. The forest officials have sought a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department for setting up of the garden. They are also considering two more sites at Thuraimangalam and Samiyappa Nagar for the project and are awaiting approval.

According to the officials, these gardens will be created in three places in the village to improve the green cover. “Once we receive the NOC, a tender will be floated to commence work at Valikandapuram. Trees would be planted after completing the civic works,” said a senior forest official.

Tree saplings, including sandalwood, mahogany, vengai, poovarasan, tamarind, neem, pungai, arasan, fruit-bearing trees such as guava, pomegranate, lemon and amla, and ornamental plants would be planted in the garden.

According to a source, the initiative will focus on converting the underutilised land into an ideal recreational spot for residents with walking tracks, seating spaces and vintage lamp lights to create an eco-friendly environment. In addition, drinking water facilities, sanitary complexes and parking facilities would be established.

