‘Maragatha pooncholai’ created on panchayat lands at three villages in Pudukottai district

Updated - May 28, 2024 03:57 pm IST

Published - May 28, 2024 03:56 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

R Rajaram

The entrance of the ‘Maragatha pooncholai’ created at Kuppaiyanpatti village in Pudukottai district | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Forest Department has created ‘Maragatha pooncholai’ at three villages in Pudukottai district with the aim of enhancing green cover and satisfying the rural requirements of timber in the longer run. Kuppaiyanpatty, Valiyampatti and Unaiyur are the three villages where ‘Maragatha Pooncholai’ have been created on panchayat lands with a set of amenities inside for the public. 

While Kuppaiyanpatty village comes under the Pudukottai Forest Range, Valiyampatti and Unaiyur fall under the Keeranur and Tirumayam Forest Ranges respectively.  Seedlings of fruit bearing trees, those with timber value and other tree species have been planted inside the ‘Maragatha poonchalai’ at the three villages.  

A senior Forest Department official said each ‘Maragatha pooncholai’ has been created on 2.5 acres of land belonging to the panchayat at the three villages at a cost of around ₹23.80 lakh each after obtaining concurrence from the revenue and rural development authorities. The seedlings were raised by the Forest Department in its nurseries in the district prior to planting them. 

Seedlings of tree species including sandalwood, mahogany, red sander, rosewood, illupai, pungan, jackfruit, teak, tamarind, naaval and mango have been planted inside the three ‘Maragatha pooncholai’. As many as 935 seedlings of various tree species have been planted inside the ‘Maragatha pooncholai’ at Kuppaiyanpatti, and 625 seedlings each in the other two sites.

All the three ‘Maragatha pooncholai’ have been provided with chain link fencing with walking pathways created for the public visiting them. Benches have been installed and fountains created at the three sites besides installation of signage boards and provision of drinking water inside. Erection of green entrance and arch also form part of the works which have been carried out at the three sites which have also been provided with visitors shed made of bamboo. 

The works which started in September were completed in March, the official said, adding that the three ‘Maragatha pooncholai’ would be thrown open to visitors after the election-related Model Code of Conduct is withdrawn. The three ‘Maragatha poonchalai’ have access to the road to enable the general public to reach them easily.  

The Forest Department would maintain the three sites for two years after which they would be handed over to the respective panchayat. Plans were afoot to create an entertainment area for children inside the three sites in future. Besides enhancing green cover, the ‘Maragatha pooncholai’ would offer recreation for the public and drive home the importance of trees and satisfy the rural requirements of timber in the longer run, the official further said.  

