Maragatha Pooncholai created by Forest Dept. in three villages opened to public

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated through video conference on Wednesday Maragatha Pooncholai created by the Forest Department at Kuppaiyanpatty, Valiyampatti, and Unaiyur villages in the district.

‘Maragatha Pooncholai’ has been created on Revenue Department land on an area measuring one hectare each at the three villages with the aim of enhancing green cover and satisfying the rural requirements of timber in the longer run.

Seedlings of different tree species, including those bearing fruits and those with timber value, have been planted inside the pooncholais. The State government had allocated ₹71.45 lakh for the creation of the three Maragatha Pooncholais, which would be maintained by the Forest Department for one year after which they would be handed over to the respective panchayat for their continued maintenance.

Borewells had been sunk in each Maragatha Pooncholai for drinking water requirements of the general public visiting the facility besides for watering of the seedlings. Seating arrangements had been made in each of the three maragatha poncholai for the visitors besides fountains, paths, and sheds for them to take a brief rest inside.

The pooncholais had been created to reduce air pollution and take the message to the general public the importance of trees for the protection of environment, a Forest Department official said. A function marking the inauguration by the Chief Minister was held at the ‘Maragatha Pooncholai’ at Kuppaiyanpatti village in which the Pudukottai District Collector M. Aruna, District Forest Officer, Pudukottai S. Ganesalingam and the department officials participated, an official release said.