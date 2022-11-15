Many villages remain inundated in Mayiladuthurai district

November 15, 2022 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Minister for Environment Siva V. Meyyanathan says efforts are on to restore normalcy in affected areas

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Environment Siva V. Meyyanathan inspects an inundated area in Sirkazhi taluk in Mayiladuthurai district on Tuesday.

With several parts of Sirkazhi, Sembanarkovil and Kollidam taluks remaining inundated after Friday’s torrential downpour in Mayiladuthurai district, Minister for Environment Siva V.Meyyanathan continued to tour the taluks seeking to expedite relief and repair measures on Tuesday.

According to the latest information provided by district authorities, crops on 34,582 hectares (ha) in the district have been hit badly by the rainfall, especially the 44 cm of rainfall recorded on November 11 in Srikazhi taluk. This included about 10,500 ha in Srikazhi taluk, 10,000 ha in Kollidam and 9,500 ha in Sembanarkovil taluk.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting various villages such as Vettankudi, Vellakulam, Pudupattinam, Kottavimedu, Puliyathurai, Thandankulam, Sattanathapuram, Soorakadu, Vilakadu, Vettankuadi, Keezhaperumpallam, Koozhaiyaru and Pazhaiyar, Mr. Meyyanathan said steps were under way to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

“Normalcy has returned to a certain extent in places such as Vettankudi, Nallur and other places after steps were taken to drain the stagnant water. All measures are being taken to ensure return of normalcy fully. Necessary relief is also being provided to the affected people,” he said.

He pointed out that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had ordered the distribution of ₹1,000 each to ration cardholders in Sirkazhi and Tharangampadi taluks in the district soon after his inspection of the affected areas in the district.

Enumeration of the crop damages was under way. Once it was over, the Chief Minister would announce the compensation for farmers. Steps would be taken to identify the heavily inundated areas and carry out desilting of drainages in those places, he said..

