‘Many traders still reel under COVID-19 impact’

Nearly 40% traders are yet to recover from the adverse impact on their business caused by the novel coronavirus, according to A. M. Vikramaraja, State president, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu.

Talking to reporters at Kumbakonam on Thursday, Mr. Vikramaraja said that the financial position of owners of lodges, marriage halls, malls and small business/industrial outlets has deteriorated due to the Standard Operating Procedures stipulated by the government for resumption of business.

To help traders to recover from financial distress, the government should come forward to waive the local body cess and allow vegetable markets in major towns to function as usual. He also demanded that the festivals at temples be allowed to be conducted as per the custom and tradition.

Urging the Union Government to revive full-fledged train services, Mr. Vikramaraja claimed that it was vital for the poor and common people to commute from one place to another, and improve the business/industrial activities.