Many stay indoors as lockdown period begins

Tiruchi

10 May 2021 19:44 IST

Public, by and large, remained indoors on Monday on the first day of the complete two-week lockdown announced by the State government till May 24

Shops permitted for carrying out business closed down within the specified time in adherence to the restriction.

The otherwise busy Central and Chathram bus stands in the city wore a desolate look as operation of government and private buses were completely suspended. Movement of auto rickshaws was sparse. Business and commercial hotspots in and around the Fort area presented a deserted look.

In the morning hours, people could be seen going to medical shops, hospitals and neighbourhood grocery stores. These outlets were kept open till noon.

Police personnel deployed at various vantage points advised those who ventured out in public places to be cautious.

Many road-side vendors were found conducting their business across the city in adherence to the time restrictions.

Police sources said they were more inclined towards sensitising people who were venturing out to the need to remain cautious at the time when there was a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases.

Awareness was also created through the public address system by the police at 14 locations in the city.