Many encroachments removed on Vayalur Road

Continuing its drive to remove encroachments along arterial roads in the city, the Highways Department on Wednesday turned its attention to the Vayalur Road.

The Department, in recent weeks, has removed encroachments along the city stretch of Dindigul highway and Srirangam.

On Wednesday, the narrow and congested Vayalur Road was the focus of the drive.

Officials dismantled unauthorised structures put up by shopkeepers to extend their business space.

The drive was carried out between Puthur Four Roads Junction and Uyyakondan Thirumalai, a senior official of the department said and added that the drive would continue on Thursday for another three-km stretch.

With a large number of residential colonies coming up Allithurai and beyond, the Vayalur Road has become one of the busiest roads in the city.

The narrow road has been struggling to cater to the rising traffic and the removal of encroachments came as a welcome relief to motorists.