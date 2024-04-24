GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man’s body found with stab injuries

April 24, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a 26-year-old man was found with stab injuries on the banks of Ariyandipatti ‘kanmoi’ in Ponnamaravathi police station limits in the district on Wednesday.

olice gave the name of the victim as R. Adaikkappan of Anjupulipatti. 

Police said Adaikkappan, who was involved in construction work at Coimbatore, came to his village a few days ago to cast his vote for the Lok Sabha election. He was found dead with stab injuries in the morning. The police said it was a case of murder. Ponnamaravathi police are conducting investigation. 

