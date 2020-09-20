Man’s bid to end life in front of police station causes a flutter

A 34-year-old man caused a flutter by splashed petrol over himself in a bid to end his life in front of the Pattukottai police station in Thanjavur district on Saturday after he was called for inquiry in connection with seizure of his vehicles by a private finance firm for failing to repay the loan amount. The man, P. Praveen, who was taken to a hospital is the son of a retired Inspector of Police and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Police sources said Praveen of Valavanpuram near Pattukottai had purchased a couple of cars and a motorcycle after obtaining a loan for about ₹15 lakh from a private finance firm and is said to have repaid only a portion of the amount. As he failed to pay the monthly instalments of the loan amount, the finance firm obtained an order from the court to take possession of the vehicles and sought assistance of the Pattukottai police.

The Pattukottai police called Praveen for inquiry and the latter went to the police station riding a motorcycle on Saturday. Even as he was being enquired, Praveen reportedly told the police that he wanted to go to the toilet and went outside. He reportedly asked his friend who accompanied him to get some petrol and allegedly splashed it on his face and his body threatening to end his life. A constable who noticed it raised an alarm and the police personnel prevented him from committing the act. As he complained of a burning sensation in his eyes, he was taken to hospital for treatment. The sources said Praveeen was the BJP Thanjavur south district youth wing secretary. A case has been booked against Praveen under IPC section 309 (attempt to commit suicide).

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.