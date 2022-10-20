Manora gets three boats, children’s park and new jetty

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi launches boating service at Manora in Thanjavur district on Thursday.

Infrastructure facilities such as three motor boats, life-saving devices, a children’s park, concrete paver block approach road to the renovated jetty - all implemented at a cost of ₹1.74 crore at Sarabendra Rajanpattinam near Pattukottai were declared open by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday.

Inaugurating the facilities, the Minister expressed confidence that the works implemented at Sarabendra Rajanpattinam where the memorial put up by the Maratha ruler Serfoji II of Thanjavur to commemorate the triumph of British over Bonaparte in the Waterloo battle in 1811 exist, would help improve tourist flow to the little coastal hamlet.

Pattukottai MLA K. Annathurai, Thiruvaiyaru MLA Durai Chandrasekaran, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and others participated in the inaugural function.