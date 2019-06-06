Manned level crossings being phased out in Tiruchi division

The Tiruchi Railway Division has embarked on the task of eliminating 36 manned level crossings in its jurisdiction witnessing heavy road traffic movements by providing rail over bridges. The rail over bridges in six locations are being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India and the remaining 30 by the Southern Railway Construction Organisation.

The Tiruchi Railway Division is also engaged in the process of eliminating 39 other manned level crossings by providing subway. Out of this, 25 were targeted for completion during the 2019-20 fiscal. The Tiruchi division has provided 10 rail over bridges and two subways in lieu of level crossings.

The Tiruchi division which had nearly 900 level crossings, including 480 unmanned level crossings in the early 1990s, has 569 level crossings as on date of which 30 level crossings were situated in the Tiruthuraipundi-Agastiyampalli section which was under gauge conversion, a Southern Railway press release said.

All unmanned level crossings were eliminated by the Indian Railways by September 2018. The release further said warning indication light and hooter were provided at manned level crossing gates with gatekeepers deployed to ensure safety of general public.

The railway administration has appealed to the road users to help and cooperate with the working of the gatekeepers for public safety and allow them to discharge their duties smoothly. In view of the ongoing engineering works in various sections, the closure of gates takes maximum time up to 20 minutes at times.

Another release said a Level Crossing Awareness Week rally was organised here on Thursday. The programme was held in connection with International Level Crossing Awareness Day. Additional Divisional Railway Managers C. R. Harish and R. Aaivu flagged off the awareness walkathon at the Rail Museum. The rally was organised to create safety related awareness among the public at level crossings. Propaganda materials connected with safety prepared by the Safety Branch of Tiruchi Division was released during the event.

Safety checks were conducted at manned level crossings between Villupuram and Puducherry involving officials of the Railway Protection Force, Tamil Nadu Transport Department and Road Transport Department of Puducherry. Safety propaganda pamphlets and handbills were distributed to road users and villagers nearby level crossings.